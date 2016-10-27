Farmer consumes pesticide, dies

A farmer committed suicide by consuming poison at Chikkanalluru in Tarikere taluk on Monday.

C.K. Somesh (38), who cultivated pomegranate and areca in his farm, had borrowed about Rs. 25 lakh from different sources. According to his wife, Jyothi, he was disappointed as the farm yield was not sufficient to return the loans. The borewells he had drilled on the farm also did not yield water.

He consumed a pesticide meant for pomegranate.

Youth falls to death

A 25-year-old youth fell down Kamenahalli falls near Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday evening. The police said Ashok, a resident of Kamsagara in Chikkamagaluru taluk, had been to Kamenahalli with two relatives.