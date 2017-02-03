Farmer commits suicide

A farmer committed suicide by hanging in his farm at Basavanahalli in Kadur taluk on Thursday.

The Singatagere police identified the deceased as Niranjana Murthy (44), a native of Channapura in Kadur taluk. He had moved to Basavanahalli after marrying B.S. Kalpana of Basavanahalli. He was looking after land belonging to his wife’s family.

Niranjana had taken a loan of ₹1.5 lakh from a cooperative bank and borrowed money from friends and relatives to the tune of ₹2.75 lakh to drill borewells on the land. He had recently drilled three borewells and all of them ran dry owing to decreased rainfall in the recent months.

The lack of water affected the yield on his coconut farm. Debt-ridden and with no means of income, Niranjanamurthy hanged himself in the pump house in the farm, his wife Kalpana said.

The Singatagere police have registered an unnatural death report.