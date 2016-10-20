Farmer attempts suicide in prison

A young farmer, who was arrested during the recent Cauvery agitations and lodged in the Mandya District Prison here, allegedly attempted suicide on Wednesday.

The undertrial, identified as Arun (25) of Harohalli near Pandavapura, was rushed to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital here where he is recuperating. He consumed some tablets to end his life, the police said. An investigation would be conducted to find out how Mr. Arun procured the tablets in the prison, police added.

Meanwhile, K.S. Puttannaiah, MLA, Melkote, writer Devanur Mahadeva and others visited the hospital to check on his condition.