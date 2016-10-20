Family has doubts about CI’s suicide

Family members of M. Raghavendran, Circle Inspector of Malur Police Station, who allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday, have lodged a complaint with the police demanding a high-level probe into his death.

“We have doubts over the death of Raghavendran,” said his older brother Mahesh in the complaint.

Family members alleged that work pressure and threats from politicians forced him to take the extreme step. Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath told The Hindu that a case has been registered.

“However, it is too early to come to a conclusion about the reason that drove him to end his life,” say sources in the police. The forensics report confirmed that Raghavendran shot himself with a service revolver.