Fair representation sought for NK in Wakf Board

Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini, Sajjada Nasheen of the Khaja Bandanawaz Dargah Sharif, has made a plea for a proper representation of mutawallis in the State Wakf Board.

Dr. Hussaini, who called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Naseer Ahmed, chairman, Karnataka State Minorities Commission, and Abdul Jabbar, MLC, in Bengaluru a couple of days ago, said in a memorandum that North Karnataka had not been getting a fair representation in the Wakf Board.

With the government initiating the process of framing rules for the amended Wakf Act, he said that it was the right time new additions were made in rules to undo the injustice.

The rules should be amended to ensure that one mutawalli each was elected from North Karnataka and South Karnataka.

Dr. Hussaini, who is considered an authority in Islamic law, said that according to legal experts, the suggested changes would not go against the spirit of the Wakf Act. They would send a positive signal to the minorities in North Karnataka, he said.

He also made a plea to sanction assured remuneration to mutawallis from the net income of the wakf Institution represented by them. Dr. Hussaini said that at least 10 per cent of the net annual income should be allowed to each mutawalli from their wakf institution as remuneration. Neither the Wakf Act nor the Islamic law was against paying remuneration from the net income of the institution.

Dr. Hussaini said that the Waqf rules in Andhra Pradesh sanction an allowance up to 10 per cent to the mutawalli or the administrator. Karnataka should take a cue from Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Dr. Hussaini said that the Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to them and said that he would forward the issue to Minister for Wakf Tanveer Sait. Dr. Hussaini also met Mr. Sait.