FMD vaccination drive to cover 4.85 lakh head of cattle

The 11th round of vaccination of cattle for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) that is under way aims to vaccinate at least 4.85 lakh head of cattle, including 1.45 lakh buffaloes, in the district.

The drive will cover over 2.13 lakh cows and at least 6,284 pigs, L. Prakash, Deputy Director, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The department has constituted 43 teams comprising veterinary assistant surgeons, livestock inspectors and animal husbandry assistants to administer vaccine to the cattle. The objective is to prevent an outbreak of FMD. As many as 44 vehicles have been deployed for the drive.

The designated staff, including the 283 vaccinators, will visit the hobli centres and gram panchayats to vaccinate the cattle.

They will also check the immunity levels of the cattle besides administering vaccines.

Drive ends on Nov. 12

The vaccination drive will continue in all seven taluks till November 12, Mr. Prakash said. Cattle found on the streets too will be vaccinated.

Mr. Prakash appealed to people to make use of the opportunity and get their cattle vaccinated.

