Events in Bengaluru Today

Culture

Nava Karnataka Samkruthika mattu Samajika Samsthe: 8th anniversary celebration, folk cultural programme, Nayana Auditorium, Ravindra Kalaskshetra J.C. Road, 5 p.m.

Karnataka Nritya Parishath: Ankura - 2016, festival of dance, Kuchipudi dance by Nandyala R. Chandrika, Bharathanatya by Deepa P. Bhagawat from Sirsi, Preethikala from Puttur and Pratibha Kini from Bangalore, Seva Sadan Auditorium, 14th Cross, Malleswaram, 6 p.m.

Ranga Parampare Trust: State-level drama festival, Iva Nammava by Amareshwara Vijaya Nataka Mandali, Tumakuru, directed by Shantaladevi B.A., City Central Library premises, Hampinagara, RPC Layout, 7 p.m.

National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru: A retrospective of A. Ramachandran, works from 1964 to 2016 curated by R. Sivakumar, NGMA premises, No. 49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, 10 a.m.

General

Functional Vocational Training and Research Society: National skill conference, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurates, Christ University campus, Hosur Road, 9.30 a.m.

Library and Information Centre, M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology: Inauguration of two day engineering and technical book exhibition, Engineering Science Block Corridor, 4th Floor, MSRIT premises, Mathikere, 11 a.m.

Sindhi Pre University College: Inter School / Inter Collegiate Talent Hunt, Environmentalist Dr. A.N. Yellappa Redy, inaugurates, College premises, Hebbal Kemapura, 10 a.m.

Religion

Bhagavata: Discourse by Sri Vishwapriya Theertha Swmaiji of Admar Mutt, Poornaprajna Vidyapeeta, Katriguppe, 6.30 p.m.

Viveka Chudamani: Discourse by Ganesh Bhatta Hobli, Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, Basavangudi Road, Narasimha Raja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Thaithriyopanishad Bhashya: Discourse by Shivarama Agnihotri, Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, No. 68, New No. 6, APK Road, II Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.