Eshwarappa appears to be interested in exacerbating the problem: Yeddyurappa

Responding to queries on the open defiance being displayed by dissidents led by Legislative Council leader K.S. Eswharappa in the party, Bharatiya Janata Party State unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa said that Mr. Eshwarappa appeared to be interested in worsening the problem rather than resolving it.

Mr. Yeddyurappa appeared before the media in Kalaburagi on Friday, after the disgruntled party leaders associated with Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, an apolitical formation mentored by Mr. Eswharappa, skipped the meeting called by the former Chief Minister on Thursday.

“We have invited them to a meeting to express their grievances. They didn’t turn up. Everybody naturally doubts their sincerity in resolving the problem... they appeared to be more interested in worsening the problem rather than resolving it. Yet, we will talk to them once again and try to resolve the differences,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Yeddyurappa said that the State Executive meeting scheduled to begin on Saturday in Kalaburagi, would not give importance to Sangolli Rayanna Brigade’s activities and BJP leaders’ involvement in it.

“Party’s national leaders are closely observing the developments. They will take suitable action at the right time... They [dissidents] might be discussing party issues in public and before the media. We however restrain from doing so. These are party’s internal issues and we will discuss them in proper platforms,” he said.

When asked, Mr. Yeddyurappa said that the induction of former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad into the BJP would benefit the party not only in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru region but in entire Karnataka. “His entry into the party would expand our base among Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the State. Our party wholeheartedly welcomed Mr. Prasad who had served as a Minister in Atal Bihari Vajapayee government. He will contest the next Assembly polls from Nanjangud constituency and win for sure,” he said.

Aravind Limbavali, K.B. Shanappa, Dattatraya C.Patil Revoor, Shashil G. Namoshi, Amarnath Patil, Revunaik Belamagi and other party leaders were present.