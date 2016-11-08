Ere Gowda takes charge as CADA Chairman

A senior Congress leader Ere Gowda, who was recently appointed as Chairman of the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) — Ghataprabha and Malaprabha projects, took charge here on Monday.

Prominent among those present to greet him on the occasion were Prakash B. Hukkeri, MP, and his son Ganesh P. Hukkeri, MLA, and senior officials of the authority.

Later, in his brief remarks, Mr. Ere Gowda told newsmen that he would accord priority to completing all canal works up to the tail-ends so that farmers in the tail-end areas also benefited by the irrigation systems. Also, construction of roads under the purview of the CADA would be expeditiously completed.

Observing that there was shortage of officers and other staff in the CADA for long, he said that he would shortly meet the Minister for Water Resources and the Chief Minister to request them to fill the existing vacancies.