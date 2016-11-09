Ensure equal status to women in Goa, Islamic scholar tells BJP-led NDA govt.

If the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is truly concerned about equality of women, then it should ensure equal status to women in Goa where its party is in power, Islamic research scholar Hazrat Sayyad Fazlullah Sabri Chisti has said.

Addressing a press conference as part of his nationwide programme to create awareness about the Shariat vis-à-vis the Union government’s affidavit in the Supreme Court rejecting the validity of triple talaq and polygamy here on Tuesday, he said that the law in Goa granted right to a Hindu man to remarry if he doesn’t beget a male child from his wife, till the age of 30. This law is just the tip of the sanctioned sexism across India. But, Muslim men whose marriages were registered in Goa could not practise polygamy.

He questioned the double standards of the Union government while pointing out at Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu’s appeal against politicising the Centre’s affidavit. He said that the affidavit was aimed at bringing in Uniform Civil Code as promised in the BJP election manifesto — a promise which the party in power wants to fulfil in view of the forthcoming election to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Replying to questions, he said that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board was open for a debate on the issue of polygamy and triple talaq. When pointed out that Muslim men enjoyed the right to give talaq but not women, who, however, needed to acquire it, he said that it was for the bride to seek the right before accepting the marriage proposal. Yet, he would appeal to every prospective bridegroom to share equally the right to pronounce talaq with his prospective wife, and the Qazi.

Dr. Chisti said that Muslims were opposing Uniform Civil Code as it was in contradiction to Article 25 of the Constitution. “All our arguments and views are within the framework of the Constitution, while the elements of Uniform Civil Code were under Article 44 of the Directive Principles of State Policy,” he said.

Hazrat Moulana Mufti Aslam Misbahi, Chief Qazi of Karnataka, was present.