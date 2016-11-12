Ensure effective implementation of Forest Rights Acts: Kagodu

Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa has said that MLAs and tahsildars should ensure the effective implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and complete the work of regularisation of houses constructed on revenue land in urban and rural areas under section 94CC and 94C of Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, in an expedited manner.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly-constructed bus stand and the extended building of the government hospital in Sorab town on Friday.

Mr. Thimmappa said he would write letters to all the MLAs in the State, urging them to conduct meetings every week to review the progress of implementation of these works.

The tahsildars should immediately bring to the notice of the State government any impediments that cause delay in disposing the applications submitted under the Forest Rights Act and for the regularisation of buildings on government land, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhu Bangarappa, Sorab MLA, said with the inauguration of the extended building, the government hospital has been upgraded to a 100-bed hospital.

He requested the State government to sanction dialysis units, ultra-sound scanning and electrocardiogram scanning equipment to the hospital at the earliest.

Drought

Mr. Bangarappa said that the ground water level in Sorab taluk had dropped to an alarming level owing to drought prevailing for two consecutive years.

The State government should provide special financial grants in the coming budget to undertake the work of dredging of 150 major tanks in the taluk, he said.