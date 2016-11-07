Engineering student kills himself in Bidar; four arrested, two detained

Bidar police arrested four youth on the charge of abetting the suicide of a student of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Bidar on Sunday.

Munaf Fazim, Anjali Swamy, M. Toufiq and Azar Khan, who were named by Sachin Kumar Dhanraj in his note, are the arrested youth. The police have also picked up two others for interrogation.

The 19-year-old student hanged himself in his house in Vidya Nagar Colony here on Sunday morning. While the police are not attributing any specific reason for the suicide, the victim’s relatives are saying that he had been ragged by his college mates.

Sidram Shetkar, a relative, also said that Sachin was harassed by members of a drugs mafia that operated in the college. He was assaulted twice by the anti-social elements. But he did not complain to his family members about it, Mr. Shetkar said. He said that Sachin committed suicide as he feared for his life.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam said that nothing was clear yet. “We are looking at various angles, including ragging, humiliation by friends, indebtedness or substance abuse,” he told The Hindu .

A case has been registered in the Gandhi Gunj police station.

