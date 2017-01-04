Engineer caught

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has caught an assistant executive engineer of BESCOM vigilance committee while he was accepting ₹ 30,000 bribe from a farmer here on Monday night. The arrested assistant executive engineer has been identified as Shankarmurthy.
According to sources, the accused, Shankarmurthy, visited the farm of Karibasaiah in Molkalmur taluk in the district recently and accused the farmer of having illegally drawn power connection for his pumpset. He also demanded ₹ 30,000 for not initiating any action against the farmer. The farmer then lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The Anti-Corruption Bureau caught the engineer while he was accepting the money.
