Engagements

Mangaluru

Department of Police: Home Minister G. Parameshwara inaugurates office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru North, Panambur police station and 16 police quarters, Panambur, 3 p.m.

Department of Public Library: J.R. Lobo, MLA, Mangaluru South, launches the website of the city central library and inaugurates National Library Week, city central library, Light House Hill, 11 a.m.

Dakshina Kannada District Central Cooperative Bank: The 63the All India Cooperative Week celebration, H.S. Mahadeva Prasad, Minister for Cooperation and Sugar, inaugurates, Nehru Maidan football ground, 10.30 a.m.

M.V. Shetty College of Social Work: K.M. Lokesh, Registrar (administration), Mangalore University, inaugurates a seminar on ‘Gen Y need for nurture and care’, Vidyanagar, Kavoor, 10 a.m.

St Aloysius PU College: Inauguration of Pre-Unique, an intercollegiate cultural and talent festival, college premises, 8.30 a.m.

Moodbidri

Alva’s Education Foundation: Writer Jayanth Kaikini inaugurates Alva’s Nudisiri, B.N. Sumitra Bai presides, Vidyagiri, Moodbidri, 9.30 a.m.; agricultural exhibition, cinema shows, Bangarada Manushya, 10.30 a.m; America America, 2.30 p.m, Dweepa, 6.30 p.m.

UDUPI

Sri Krishna Mutt: Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; workshop on works of Veene Sheshanna, 2.30 p.m.; discourse on Bhagavatha, Chandrashale, 5 p.m.; Bharatanatyam by Anjali Nagabhushan, Madhwa Mantapa, 5 p.m.; Yugala Gayana by Ashok and Hariharan, Rajangana, 5 p.m.; inauguration of Veene Sheshanna Music Festival, Rajangana, 6.45 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7 p.m.; veena recital, Rajangana, 7 p.m.