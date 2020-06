Engagements

Mangaluru

Mani Krishnaswami Academy: Hindustani classical concert by Basti Kavitha Shenoy, Sharada Vidyalaya, 5.30 p.m.; carnatic vocal concert by Divyashree of Udupi, 7 p.m.

Karnataka Yakshagana Bayalata Academy: Talamaddale Sundara Karna, SDM College of Law, M.G. Road, 5 p.m.

Prison Ministry of India – Karnataka: 5th State convention of the PMI, Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop of Mangaluru guest, Shanti Kiran, Bajjodi, 11 a.m.

Puttur

All Karnataka Rubber Planters’ Assocation: A Ajith Kumar, Chairman, Rubber Board inaugurates rubber growers’ conference, Jain Bhavan, Bappalige, Baipass Road, 11 a.m.

Moodbidri

Alva’s Education Foundation: Alva’s Chitra Siri, Alva’s High School, Puttige, 10 a.m.

Udupi

Udupi Press Photographers Association: Inauguration of photojournalist, Tamma Srinivasa Reddy’s monochrome photography exhibition, Gallery Aditi, 10 a.m.

Sri Krishna Mutt: Paschimajagara Puje, 5.45 a.m.; Mahapuje, 8.30 a.m.; Discourse on Srimad Bhagavatha, Chandrashale, 5 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7.15 p.m.; Tulsi Puje, 7.30 p.m.; Nama sankeerthane, Mahalaxmi Shenoy and party, Rajangana, 4 p.m.; Tatvapadagalu, Dada Peer Manjarla and party, Rajangana, 7 p.m.; Jagarana Divyanama Sankeerta, Ananth Kulkarni and Hussain Saab Kanakagiri and party, Rajangana, 9 p.m.