Karnataka

Engagements

Mysuru

Dasara programmes

Mysuru palace: Mass band

by Karnataka State Police,

Home Minister G. Parameshwar, Minister for Public Works H C Mahadevappa and Director

General of Police, Omprakash attend, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jaganmohan Palace: Dollu

Kunitha by Beeralingeshwara Dollina Sangha, Ballari, 5.30 p.m.

to 6 p.m., Sugama Sangheeth

by Indrani Anantharam

and trouple, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kalamandira: Koragara

Dolu by Sriganesh and troupe,

5.30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Madhuri

Nritya by Telangana Southern Circle's Cultural troupe, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ganabharathi: Janapada songs performance by Bannuru Kempamma and troupe, 5.30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Bharatnatyam by Anjali Karakonam of Vijayapura, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Yuva Dasara: Fashion show, 7 pm to 7.30 pm



