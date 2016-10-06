Engagements

Mysuru
Dasara programmes
Mysuru palace: Mass band
by Karnataka State Police,
Home Minister G. Parameshwar, Minister for Public Works H C Mahadevappa and Director
General of Police, Omprakash attend, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Jaganmohan Palace: Dollu
Kunitha by Beeralingeshwara Dollina Sangha, Ballari, 5.30 p.m.
to 6 p.m., Sugama Sangheeth
by Indrani Anantharam
and trouple, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Kalamandira: Koragara
Dolu by Sriganesh and troupe,
5.30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Madhuri
Nritya by Telangana Southern Circle's Cultural troupe, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ganabharathi: Janapada songs performance by Bannuru Kempamma and troupe, 5.30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Bharatnatyam by Anjali Karakonam of Vijayapura, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Yuva Dasara: Fashion show, 7 pm to 7.30 pm
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.