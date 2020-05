Engagements for Sunday

FOR SUNDAY

Mangaluru

Bantwal Bantara Sanhga: D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari, Dharmasthala, to inaugurate Bantara Bhawan, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis, and former cricketer and MP Sachin Tendulkar to be guests, near Thumbe, 10 a.m.

Citizens’ Council: Release of book Ahuti (the untold stories of sacrifice in Kerala), Suresh Gopi, MP, Chakravarthi Soolibile, a writer, guests, Sanghanikethan, Mannagudda, 4.30 p.m.

Department of Minorities: Tanveer Sait, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Wakf and Welfare of Minorities, inaugurates Minorities Bhawan, Old Kent Road, Pandeshwar, 3 p.m.

Udupi

Sri Krishna Mutt: Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; discourse on Srimad Bhagavatha, Chandrashale, 5 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7.15 p.m.; Flute recital, Rajangana, 7 p.m.

District Administration: Laying of foundation stone for new building of Government Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Haji Abdullah Memorial Maternity and Children’s Hospital, by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Town Hall, 3 p.m.