Engagements for Mysuru

Mysuru
Nutrition Society of India and Department of Food Science and Nutrition: Symposium on ‘Climate is changing: Food and agriculture must too’, Rani Bahadur Auditorium, 10 a.m.
Suttur Mutt: Moonlight music — concert by M. Balamuruli Krishna, mutt premises, foothills of Chamundi, 6 p.m.
Haridasa Sangeetha Sahityotsava Samiti: Haridasa Vybhava — a devotional music concert by Raichur Seshagiridas and Sangeetha Kalkhandaki of Bengaluru and Balachandra of Udupi, Sarada Vilas centenary hall, Krishnamurthypuram, 6 p.m.
Rangayana: Staging of the play ‘Mahamayi’, Bhoomigeetha, 6.30 p.m.
Sri Parvathisametha Sri Milara Lingeshwaraswamy Temple: Rudrabhishekha, temple premises, Akbar Road, Mandi Mohalla, 6.30 p.m.
Guruganapathi Yakshagana Mandali Trust: Yakshagana programme ‘Hari Bhakta Sudhanva’, Veeneseshanna Bhavana, Kuvempunagar, 6 p.m.
