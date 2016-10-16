Engagements for Mysuru

Mysuru

Nutrition Society of India and Department of Food Science and Nutrition: Symposium on ‘Climate is changing: Food and agriculture must too’, Rani Bahadur Auditorium, 10 a.m.

Suttur Mutt: Moonlight music — concert by M. Balamuruli Krishna, mutt premises, foothills of Chamundi, 6 p.m.

Haridasa Sangeetha Sahityotsava Samiti: Haridasa Vybhava — a devotional music concert by Raichur Seshagiridas and Sangeetha Kalkhandaki of Bengaluru and Balachandra of Udupi, Sarada Vilas centenary hall, Krishnamurthypuram, 6 p.m.

Rangayana: Staging of the play ‘Mahamayi’, Bhoomigeetha, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Parvathisametha Sri Milara Lingeshwaraswamy Temple: Rudrabhishekha, temple premises, Akbar Road, Mandi Mohalla, 6.30 p.m.

Guruganapathi Yakshagana Mandali Trust: Yakshagana programme ‘Hari Bhakta Sudhanva’, Veeneseshanna Bhavana, Kuvempunagar, 6 p.m.