Engagements for Mysuru

Mysuru
Mysuru Dasara Mamothsava- 2016: Yuva Dasara – cultural programme by Maharaja College students, open-air theatre, Manasagangotri, 6 p.m.
Maharani Women’s Art College: Inauguration of Kannada Sangha, college premises, 10.30 a.m.
Department of Physical Education, University of Mysore: Seminar on ‘Need of yoga education to college students’, by Prof. K.Keshavamurthy, sports pavilion, 10.30 a.m.
Vishwa Samskruthi Yoga Foundation and Research Centre: Mudrapranayama camp, centre premises, JLB Road, 6.30 p.m.
