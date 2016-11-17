Engagements for Mangaluru

Mangaluru

Department of Kannada and Culture: B. Ramanath Rai, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, inaugurates Kanakadasa Jayanti programme, Town Hall, 11 a.m.

Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy: Interaction with Tulu diploma first batch pass-outs, M. Janaki Brahmavar, president of the academy, presides, Tulu Bhawan, Urwa Stores, 2 p.m.

Department of Public Instruction: Inauguration of State-level primary and high school students’ floodlight volleyball tournament, Vidyadayini High School grounds, Surathkal, 5.30 p.m.

Moodbidri

Alva’s Education Foundation: Alva’s Vidyarthi Siri, B. Jayashree, theatre artiste, inaugurates; cinema director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar inaugurates Sini Siri, Vidyagiri, 9.30 a.m.; drama ‘Tamasha’ by artistes of Rangayana, Dharwad, 6.45 p.m.

Udupi

District administration: Inauguration of Sri Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations by Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, Pramod Madhwaraj, Govinda Kalyana Mantapa, 10 a.m.

Sri Krishna Mutt: Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; Sri Kanakadasa Jayanti, Rajangana, 12 noon; discourse on Srimad Bhagavatha, Chandrashale, 5 p.m.; religious discourses, Rajangana, 5.30 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7 p.m.; Rathotsava, 7.30 p.m.

Manipal

Centre for Gandhian and Peace Studies: Special talk on ‘Ecology of Yettinahole’ by environmental biologist N.A. Madhyastha, old Tapmi building, behind Manipal post office, 5.30 p.m.