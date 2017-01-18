Karnataka

Eight arrested on charge of robbery

The police on Wednesday arrested a gang of eight, including four juveniles, allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones and bikes.

The police identified the adults arrested as Arun Kumar S., Roopesh, Abhishek G. and Manikantha K. Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare told presspersons that the four juveniles arrested have been produced before Juvenile Justice Board.

Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, he said that the arrested used bikes to snatch mobile phones from pedestrians on the outskirts of the city in areas such as Sominakoppa, Outer Ring Road, Gopishettykoppa and Swamy Vivekananda Extension. The person riding pillion used to snatch the phones.

They had stolen two bikes and were also involved in siphoning off petrol from bikes parked in the localities on the outskirts of the city. The stolen valuables recovered from the arrested included seven mobile phones and two bikes. Cases have been booked under Section 392 (Robbery) of the Indian Penal Code against the arrested.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 3:14:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Eight-arrested-on-charge-of-robbery/article17056130.ece

