Efforts on to persuade Katarki to withdraw resignation

Attempts are on to persuade Mohan V. Katarki, senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, to take back his resignation from the State legal team, which has been arguing the Cauvery water dispute case in the apex court.

Sources said that both Irrigation Minister M.B. Patil and senior advocate Fali S. Nariman are in touch with Mr. Kataraki. It is learnt that Mr. Patil has requested Mr. Katharki to “end the misunderstanding” and return to the legal team in the State’s interest. He said that the State “appreciated his contribution” to the team. Mr. Nariman is also said to have spoken to Mr. Katarki about the importance of his “constant help and assistance in the case”.

When contacted by The Hindu, Mr. Katarki said he had not “formally withdrawn his resignation”.