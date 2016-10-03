Durga pandal adds to Hubballi’s Navaratri fever

Navaratri is the most popular festival that is also celebrated as “Nada Habba” here since time immemorial. The entire city wears a colourful look as many religious and voluntary organisations celebrate the occasion with much pomp and shore.
However, the most attractive and unique among such celebrations is the Bengali-style Durga Puja pandal that has been installed at the Ramakrishna-Vivekananda Ashram here. It is only one of its kind pandal here and attracts large number of visitors.
Ashram president Swami Raghuveerananda said the idols are specially made for the occasion. The strikingly beautiful idol of goddess Durga has been crafted by artisans from West Bengal using a special clay found in the Ganga. Durga Pooja is one of the major celebrations at the Ashram as its spiritual master Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was an ardent devotee of Durga . Swami Vivekananda too had stressed upon the Durga Pooja celebrations at the ashrams across India, he said. The idol of Durga installed at the pandal is worshiped for all nine days and immersed on the last day. The celebrations are held as per the ashram traditions. However, the ashram would also observe havan and other such rituals as per the local traditions inviting the local priests. Spiritual discourses, cultural events and distribution of prasad would be held on all days and the event is open for all, he added.
