Door-to-door legal awareness campaign in Bidar on Nov. 2 and 3

District Legal Services Authority will organise a door-to-door awareness campaign across the district on November 2 and 3.

DLSA members and activists will tour at least 200 villages and speak to residents about the various services offered by the authority. Programmes will be held to create awareness about various laws, especially those that can help consumers, victims of crimes, women, children and members of deprived classes. Pamphlets will be distributed among villagers. Awareness will be created against open defecation and other unhygienic practices.

Hanchate Sanjiv Kumar, principal district and sessions judge and other members will be present.

A national Lok Adalat will be organised in the district court premises on November 12. People of the district can use the opportunity to settle pre-litigation cases and pending cases dealing with family disputes, civil cases, land acquisition, property distribution, payment of public utility bills, banking-related issues, pending MNREGA wage and other issues, according to a release.