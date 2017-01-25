Don’t harass accused in note exchange case, HC tells CBI

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “not to harass” civil works contractor Ibrahim Sheriff, who is an accused in a note exchange case, after the Income Tax authorities found ₹4.8 crore in new notes in his apartment in Bengaluru.
Justice Anand Byrareddy passed the interim order while extending an earlier interim order of directing the CBI not to arrest Mr. Sheriff.
Earlier, counsel for Mr. Sheriff told the court that other investigating agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department are “harassing” the petitioner on the same set of facts on which the CBI has been probing the case.
However, special public prosecutor for CBI clarified to the court that the CBI has not “harassed” the petitioner, while making it clear that the CBI’s case was based on information gathered by the I-T Department during raids.
