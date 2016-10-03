Dog race enthralls Halatti villagers

A large number of people had converged at Halatti village of Chikkodi taluk on Sunday for an unusual and thrilling event —a dog race— organised for the first time in the taluk.

A total of 40 dogs of five different breeds, including the Grey Hatchet and Mudhol Hound, participated in the race. The dogs, along with their trainers/owners, came from cross the district and Sangli and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra. The event was organised by a group of pet-lovers with the objective of creating awareness among the public against treating pets, like dogs and stray dogs, as nuisance, but a humble and loyal friend.

The sky over the venue, an open mud track on the outskirts of the village, started to echo with the sound of dogs barking. The gathering burst into loud cheers when all the 40 dogs, along with their trainers navigating them on motorcycles, raced like trained runners.

The team of Mahesh Damannavar from Chikkodi won the first prize and received a cash prize of Rs. 5,001 for completing the 2-km-long distance in 2:36:62 minutes. Anna Khot of Malgaon and Ganesh Patil of Jaysingpur, Kolhapur district, won the second (2:36:66) and third prize (2:36:97) respectively. They received a cash prize of Rs. 3,001 and Rs. 2,501 respectively. Kishor S. of Pachgaon, Kolhapur district and Veerappa Chougala of Alaknur, Raibag taluk, came fourth (2:39:69) and fifth (2:46:13) and won cash prizes of Rs. 2,001 and Rs. 1,001 respectively.

