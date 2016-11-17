Doctors protest against proposed NMC Bill

A number of doctors staged a protest, under the aegis of Shivamogga Chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA), in the city on Wednesday demanding that the Union Government drop the proposed National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2016.
The doctors took out a protest march in main streets of the city and submitted a memorandum to the office of Deputy Commissioner. In the memorandum, the Shivamogga Chapter of IMA said the NMC Bill had been drafted to dissolve the Medical Council of India, the regulatory body for medical education and profession, and replace it with the National Medical Commission.
The structure of proposed NMC is against democratic principles as it will have non-elected members nominated by the government on its board. Medical professionals will lose their autonomy if it comes into existence for they will become answerable to bureaucrats and non-medical administrators.
In the memorandum, the functionaries of IMA demanded a review of the provisions related to registration of ayurveda and homeopathy practitioners in the proposed bill, a ceiling on compensation to be paid under Consumer Protection Act and to introduce strong legislation to prevent physical attacks on doctors and medical staff by miscreants at the premises of medical establishments.
