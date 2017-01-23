Karnataka

Do not belittle meaning of disciplinary action, Eshwarappa tells BSY

Ridiculing BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa’s warning of disciplinary action, senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa advised him not to belittle the meaning of disciplinary action.

Continuing his tirade against the party’s State president, Mr. Eshwarappa told reporters here on Monday that Mr. Yeddyurappa had been repeatedly threatening him of taking disciplinary action following his association with the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, an apolitical forum mentored by him to organise the backward classes and Dalits. But now, Mr. Yeddyurappa was saying that he was not bothered about the brigade, he remarked.

He ridiculed that Mr. Yeddyurappa had the habit of issuing statements in a hurry only to make a U-turn subsequently. He recalled that Mr. Yeddyurappa had quit the BJP and joined a new party, before the previous Assembly elections by declaring that he would never ever return to the BJP. “Mr. Yeddyurappa had the habit of speaking in a hurry, but never sticks to his words,” he said.

