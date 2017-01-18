District administration aims to collect 1,200 tonnes of fodder

As livestock across Mandya has been directly impacted by the persistent drought, the district administration is vigorously implementing measures to tackle fodder scarcity during summer.

The district, known as the ‘rice bowl’ of old Mysuru, is dealing with the drought for the fourth consecutive year. In the previous years, the severity of the dry spell had forced hundreds of farmers to sell their healthy cattle to slaughterhouses. Almost all the water-bodies in the district have dried up this year following scanty rainfall and dry weather.

Subsequently, the district administration has decided to stock fodder partly by establishing fodder banks in all seven taluks in the district.

“A drive to procure fodder, launched in the district on December 26, has largely received a good response,” L. Prakash, Deputy Director, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, said. Speaking to The Hindu here on Tuesday, he added that following the drive, there would be no scarcity of fodder for cattle in the district in summer.

1,200 tonnes

A total of 418.98 metric tonnes of dry grass has been procured from farmers till Monday. On the other hand, the department has sowed green grass on 29 acres of government land in different parts of the district expecting a yield of at least 400 metric tonnes.

The collection would cross at least 1,200 tonnes before the commencement of the monsoon, another officer said.

The cattle population in the district is 5.13 lakh and the stock at the fodder banks would be sufficient to meet their needs for the next 16 weeks, Mr. Prakash said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has banned the transportation of fodder from the district in view of the drought situation.