Disciplinary action against policemen over death of two

The Department of Police has initiated disciplinary action against some of its personnel serving in Sorab taluk in connection with a case of death of two persons at a bull-taming event in Tattur village recently.

Lokesh, a constable serving with Anavatti Police Station, has been suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty in connection with the incident. The Deputy Superintendent of Police of Shikaripur Sudhakar Naik said that Mr. Lokesh was assigned the responsibility of collection of intelligence inputs in Anavatti police station limits. The organisers of bull-taming event had commenced preparations well in advance. If the intelligence wing had brought the issue to the notice of higher officers of the department, the tragic incident could have been avoided. Prima facie it is proved that the constable failed to gather information on the event and pass it on to senior officers. A probe has also been ordered against him in this regard, he said.

The department has also issued show-cause notices to Ganeshappa, Circle Inspector of Sorab, and Kotappa, Sub-Inspector of Anavatti Police Station, seeking an explanation from them about the incident, Mr. Naik said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare has said that organising bull-taming events is a clear violation of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules. The Department will book criminal cases against those who organise such events in the future, he added.