Dharwad ZP approves ₹260-crore action plan for next fiscal

At the zilla panchayat general body meeting held here on Thursday, a ₹260-crore action plan was approved for 2017-18.

The financial quantum of this action plan is ₹26 crore more than what was available in the previous one. Bommanahalli, Deputy Commissioner and the zilla panchayat CEO in-charge, said that under this plan, the ZP will seek ₹16.86 crore from the Centre and ₹240 crore from the State government.

He said the plan has been prepared based on the demands of all the departments working under the zilla panchayat. Dharwad is reeling under one of the worst drought in recent years and a bankers’ meet has been conducted in every taluk. A publicity vehicle has been launched to popularise the crop insurance scheme and to see to it that more farmers are covered under it. Under the new insurance scheme, farmers have to pay only 1.5 per cent of the premium, with the rest borne by the State and Union governments, he said.

Mr. Bommanahalli also directed officials to inform the ZP chief if they are unable to attend any ZP meeting. He asked them to give priority to ensure fodder and drinking water for people. At present, ₹60 lakh is granted to every taluk to meet the urgent demands of the people. Supply of power, drilling of borewells and pipeline installation work should be taken up on a war footing and officials should compulsorily take approval from the ZP, he said.

‘Make charter of demands’

He called upon gram panchayat members to make a charter of demands regarding construction of additional classrooms, anganwadi centres, toilets and the like. If compound wall construction work in anganwadis is said to be of sub-standard quality, officials and elected representatives have to inspect the site and submit a report, he added.

Works of the agriculture, social welfare, backward classes, Hescom, social forestry, education and RDPR departments were reviewed. Zilla panchayat president Chaitra Shirur chaired the meeting. Vice-president Shivanand Karigar and standing committee members were among those present.