Devotees throng Attur minor basilica for annual feast

A large number of devotees visited the St. Lawrence Shrine, which is two-and-a-half centuries old and was elevated to the status of a minor basilica in August 2016, and offered their prayers at the annual feast there on Wednesday. This is the first annual feast at the basilica after its elevation. The five-day feast began on January 22 and will conclude on Thursday.

The devotees lit candles at the basilica and offered prayers in front of the statue and relic of St. Lawrence. Most Rev. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop of Mangaluru Catholic Diocese, conducted the mass in Konkani at 10.30 a.m. A large number of devotees participated in it.

Dr. D’Souza said Jesus Christ came to earth for the sake of the oppressed and the subjugated. Christ had taught all people to serve their fellow beings, so people should held one another, especially those in need.

Most Rev. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. George D’Souza, rector, and Dennis D’Sa, media director of Udupi Diocese, were among those present.

As many as 43 masses would have been offered in Kannada, Konkani, English and Malayalam by the time the feast concludes on Thursday.

The annual feast, normally held for three days, was extended to five days to manage the large number of devotees coming from across the country. Nearly 100 persons of different faiths set out on foot from Moodubelle village, about 25 km from here, and reached the basilica and offered their prayers on Wednesday.

No begging

Begging is prohibited in the surroundings of the basilica during the feast. Large donation boxes have been placed in two places on the premises.

The donations would be removed from the boxes and distributed to beggars after a meal on the basilica premises on Friday. “The donation is given to the beggars based on their needs,” said Nakre George Castelino, member of the organising committee of the feast.