Despite renovation, art gallery to remain open for now

Even as tourist footfall in Mysuru has dropped owing to various reasons, including the closure of Mysuru zoo over the bird flu scare, Jaganmohan Palace which houses the famous Sri Jayachamarajendra Art Gallery is unlikely to be closed immediately for renovation.

Contrary to reports that the gallery has been shut for over a month to facilitate renovation, sources told The Hindu that no decision has been taken on the temporary closure of the gallery. Tourists can continue to visit it and see the priceless paintings, some of which are over 100 years old.

The renovation is being carried out under the supervision of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family. The front and rear portions of the gallery needed immediate repair to reinforce the building, constructed by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1861.

Tourists can continue to see a majority of the paintings, including the works of Raja Ravi Varma, even though some of the artworks have been taken off display.

The front hall of the gallery has been cleared for renovation by removing paintings and other exhibits. Even the area in the back, called ‘Ganesha Hall’ as it houses the famous Ganesh idol made from sawdust, has been made available for renovation, sources said.

“The front hall will get a new roof and the rear portion will undergo structural reinforcement,” a source said.

Experts from the Wadiyar Centre for Architecture were reportedly consulted for the renovation work as the structure is a heritage building.

The gallery houses over 1,500 paintings by Indian and Western artists. Some of the paintings date back to 1895.‘Lady in the Moonlight’, ‘Malabar Lady’ and ‘Lady with the Lamp’ are among the highlights.

Meanwhile, the auditorium on the palace premises, built in 1990 for the wedding of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, remains accessible.