Dermatology conference in Hubballi

Over 500 delegates, mainly dermatologists from across the nation, will participate in a State-level conference of the Karnataka branch of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venerologists and Leprologists (IADVL), being held in Hubballi this weekend.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, organising chairman of CUTICON-KN-2016, Raghavendra Tophakhane and organising secretary Ravi Rathod said that the conference would be preceded by a Continued Medical Education (CME) programme on medical advancements in the field of dermatology on Friday.

CUTICON-KN-2016 is jointly hosted by Hubballi Dharwad Dermatologists Association, Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, and SDM College of Medical Sciences, Dharwad.

The theme of the conference is “Skinnovation and Rejuvenation”.

Dr. Tophakhane said that various topics concerning skin diseases and cosmetic procedures would be deliberated during the CME programme and the two-day conference.

Directors of KIMS and SDM College D.D. Bant and Niranjan Kumar will be the chief guests for the inaugural session to be held at Hotel Denissons on Gokul Road in Hubballi.

The Continued Medical Education programme will be held at KIMS auditorium.

The conference, CUTICON-KN-2016, will have the theme: ‘Skinnovation and Rejuvenation’