Demonetisation: Residents continue to grapple with after-effects

The city continued to grapple with the after-effects of the decision by the Centre to demonetise Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, on Friday.

Many faced difficulties in withdrawing cash from their bank accounts and from ATM kiosks.

People had to wait in long queues at the branches of nationalised and private banks to avail new notes after surrendering their demonetised notes and to withdraw cash from their accounts.

The delay in commencement of the functioning of ATMs added to the woes.

Migrant labours working for various construction projects were the worst affected by the demonetisation.

Subrata Modak and five others from West Bengal, working as masons for a project of construction of a multi-storied building, were standing in a queue before a nationalised bank at Mahaveer Circle. Mr. Modak said that the refusal to accept Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes at hotels and grocery shops on Wednesday and Thursday created many problems for them.

Some grocery shop owners refused to tender change and demanded that they make purchases for the full amount.

Mr. Modak and his friends had availed leave from work on Friday and were waiting in queue to get the new notes in exchange of demonetised notes with them.

Yogishwarappa, a resident of Danihalli near here, had been to the city to attend a wedding.

A friend from his village, who is suffering from an auto-immune disease, requested him to bring home medicines.

Mr. Yogishwarappa said he had planned to purchase the medicines by withdrawing cash using his debit card.

He expressed displeasure against the delay in opening of ATM kiosks and said that the government should have intimated the people on the actual time of commencement of the service of cash withdrawal at ATM kiosks to avoid inconvenience.

At many banks, there was delay in honouring cheques for withdrawal of money from accounts owing to deficit of cash.

Some ATM kiosks in downtown areas, including B.H. Road, Nehru Road and Park Extension commenced functioning at 4 p.m., but ran out of cash within a hour.

money troubles

Long queues witnessed at various banks through the day

Malfunctioning and delay in working of ATMs added to residents’ troubles

Some banks saw a delay in honouring cheques from accounts owing

to shortage of cash