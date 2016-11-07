Demand to cancel celebrations

The Tipu Jayanti Acharne Virodhi Horata Samiti has urged the government not to allow Tipu Jayanti celebrations in the State.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, K.R. Sunil, convener of the samiti, said that the government was insisting on celebrating the Tipu Jayanti because it wanted to appease a minority community. The Tipu Jayanti celebrations had led to several incidents of violence last year. He alleged that Tipu Sultan was responsible for atrocities against both Hindus and Christians.

Vilas Nayak, president of the district unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, was present.