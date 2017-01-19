Demand for more goshalas in Chitradurga

As all six taluks in Chitradurga district are facing drought for the last four years owing to scanty rainfall, the district administration has taken steps to open goshalas in the affected areas to ensure proper supply of drinking water and fodder to animals.

Already, 10 goshalas are functioning across the district and the demand for opening more goshalas is increasing owing to the continuing drought.

According to sources, the district administration has opened two goshalas in Hiriyur taluk, four goshalas in Challakere taluk, three goshalas in Molkalmuru taluk and one goshala at Turuvanur village in Chitradurga taluk and a total of 20,000 head of cattle are being provided drinking water and fodder.

At the same time, four fodder banks have also been opened across the district.

As there are expectations that another 8,000 head of cattle may come to goshalas in the summer season, elected representatives from all the taluks are demanding for more goshalas to be opened in the district.

However, the district administration has clarified that the final decision on opening new goshalas would be taken by the taluk-level task force set up to monitor the situation.

The task force would closely watch the situation and depending on the situation, it would take steps to open new goshalas, the sources said.

Each fodder bank in the district has a stock of 15 tonnes of fodder and farmers are provided fodder at 50 per cent discount.

At present, the authorities are providing 5 kg fodder to animals, and around 200 tonnes of fodder are required. The authorities concerned have decided to invite tenders for supplying fodder to these goshalas. Once the tenders are finalised, there will not be any problem in supplying fodder, the sources added.

The sources also said that elected representatives are demanding new goshalas in Holalkere, Hiriyur and Challakere taluks to cover all the villages in the district. Farmers in Challakere and other taluks said that they have now to walk at least 5 or 6 km to take their cattle to goshalas and wanted the authorities concerned to open more goshalas.