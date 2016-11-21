Delay in formation of committees keeps Pashu Bhagya beneficiaries on tenterhooks

The delay in the formation of committees to select beneficiaries under the Pashu Bhagya scheme has kept thousands of beneficiaries on tenterhooks.

Most of the applicants are seen visiting the Animal Husbandry Department, zilla panchayat office and the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation almost every day enquiring about the scheme.

The scheme aims at providing subsidies to farmers setting up cattle, sheep, poultry and piggery units. In addition, it seeks to provide interest-free loans for feeding and maintaining livestock and insurance in case of accidental death.

Small and marginal farmers, having up to two hectares of land, are entitled to a subsidy of 25 per cent on an investment of Rs. 1.2 lakh on each unit availed from the banks.

For SCs, STs, 50 per cent subsidy will be given.

The State government took a decision a month ago to change the committees to select Pashu Bhagya beneficiaries and accordingly, it decided to form the committees under the chairmanship of MLAs of the respective places.

It also resolved to nominate four others to the committee and accordingly one member belonging to the SCs, STs category, a woman, and an OBC member would be there in the committee apart from the Assistant Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, who would be member secretary.

But the State government is yet to nominate the members and form the committees. This has left the beneficiaries in the lurch.

Prasad Murthy, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, told The Hindu that the department has received over 5,300 applications so far this year in Mysuru district. The target fixed for this year for Mysuru district is 667 beneficiaries. The department is awaiting the formation of the committees to finalise the list and distribute grants to the beneficiaries, he said.

Mr. Prasad Murthy further said that over 608 people availed the benefits of the scheme in the district last year. The Animal Husbandry Department received over 4,000 applications last year and hence it selected the beneficiaries through lottery system as most of the applicants were found to be eligible for the scheme, he added.