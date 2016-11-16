Declare Raichur drought-hit: JD(S)

The taluk unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) staged a demonstration outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Monday demanding that State government declare Raichur a drought-hit taluk and take up relief work immediately. Party workers, led by Raichur city MLA Shivaraj Patil, took out a procession from the party office and submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The agitating activists expressed dissatisfaction for dropping Raichur from the list of drought-hit taluks for 2016-17.

“Though the entire district is reeling under drought, the Chief Minister declared only Sindhanur, Deodurg, Lingsugur and Manvi taluks as drought-hit and dropped Raichur taluk from the list even though severe drought conditions prevail here. It is clear violation of the norms in force,” Dr. Patil said.

He went on describing people’s hardships in rural areas in the taluk due to drought.

“Many villages in the taluk are facing acute drinking water crisis. Standing crops on vast tracts of land have dried up due to heat stress. Farmers are struggling to arrange for fodder for their cattle. People are migrating to cities for making a living. Yet, the State government is not ready to declare the taluk drought-hit and take up relief work,” he said. He warned that his party would organise the rural population for agitations in the days to come if the government did not declare the taluk drought-hit and take up relief measures.

Party State vice-president and zilla panchayat member Mahantesh Patil Attanur, district president M. Virupakshi, leaders N. Shivashankar, Khasim Naik, M. Pavan Kumar, Yusuf, Mohamed Nijamuddin, P. Yallappa and Ramakrishna were present.