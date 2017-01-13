Decision on Kappataguddaafter public hearing: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the government would take a decision on the Kappatagudda issue after a public hearing and receiving a report from the Deputy Commissioner of Gadag.

Speaking to presspersons in Gadag on Thursday, Mr. Siddaramaiah clarified that the government was committed to protecting the rich biodiversity of the Kappatagudda hill range. The Deputy Commissioner had been asked to submit a report and based on it, further action would be taken, he said.

Notification

The State government recently withdrew its notification declaring Kappatagudda as a conservation reserve, leading to criticism from environmentalists and seers of various mutts in the region. The Deputy Commissioner of Gadag will hold a public hearing on January 16 at Dambal in Gadag district.

No charges

To a query on the government’s recommendation to appoint Vishwanath Shetty as Lokayukta, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that there were no charges against Mr. Shetty.

On the recent police action against farmers involved in violent protests over Kalasa Banduri, Mr. Siddaramaiah clarified that steps were being taken against only those who had acted like goondas during the protest and not against farmers.

On the allegations of corruption in awarding works related to Harangi reservoir, the Chief Minister clarified that tenders had been awarded after following due procedure.