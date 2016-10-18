Karnataka

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Arakalgud taluk

A farmer reportedly hanged himself at his farm land at Kyatanahalli village in Arakalgud taluk in the district on Monday.

Cheluve Gowda (44) was found hanging from a tree at his farm.

He is survived by his wife and two children. His family owned about eight acres of land and he had borrowed over Rs. 3 lakh from a bank and other sources for agriculture.

According to his family members, he was worried over repaying the loan.

The Arakalgud Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.





