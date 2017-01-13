Debate over revision of textbooks in Karnataka reaches MHRD

The debate over which textbooks should be used for the 2017–18 academic year in State board schools has now reached Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Several members of the Bharatiya Janata Party met Mr. Javadekar and urged the Union government to intervene and ask the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to review the textbooks and see if they were revised on the basis of the National Curriculum Framework.
MLC’s charge
Arun Shahapur, BJP MLC, said the State government was being discreet about the textbook revision process which was done under the chairmanship of writer Baragur Ramachandrappa.
The issue of whether NCERT textbooks should be used for classes nine and 10, and old textbooks for other classes or revised textbooks should be used for all classes had reached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier. He had reportedly said the textbooks revised by Prof. Ramachandrappa should go to print.
