Dates for Mahamastabhisheka at Shravanabelagola announced

Hassan: The Mahamastakabhisheka, the anointment of Gomateshwara statue at Shravanabelagola held once in 12 years, will be held between February 7 and 26 in 2018. The dates were announced by Charukeerti Bhattaraka Swamiji of Jain Mutt at Shravanabelagola in Channarayapatna on Sunday. As the event attracts thousands of devotees from different parts of the world, the dates are announced early.

The inauguration of the event will be held on February 7. The Pancha Kalyana Pratishtha Mahotsava and other religious programmes will be held between February 8 and 16 of 2018. The anointment of the statue begins on February 17 and ends on February 25. The valedictory will be held on the next day. On all the 20 days, there will be religious and cultural programmes, said the seer.

Minister in-charge of Hassan district A.Manju and others were present on the occasion. The event has the history of more than 1,000 years. Lakhs of people from different parts of the globe participate in the event held once in 12 years. The last event was held in 2006.