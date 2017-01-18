Dalit youth beaten up for ‘harassing’ girl

A 20-year-old youth belonging to the Dalit community was stripped naked and beaten up by a group of upper caste people for allegedly forcing a ninth standard girl to fall in love with him in Gubbi of Tumakuru district.

Abhishek (20), an autorickshaw driver, was allegedly forcing the girl to develop a relationship with him. But she refused and informed her parents.

The girl’s parents along with their friends and relatives took the youth to an isolated place and stripped him and beat him on Tuesday. They also put a garland made of footwear and dangled a slate around his neck on which was written “You meet this fate if you harass Gubbi girls.” The picture and video of the youth was circulated in social media.

The leaders of Dalit community who came to know about the incident staged a protest in Gubbi town on Wednesday demanding that the police take action against those who had harassed the youth.

The Gubbi police have registered a case and are investigating.