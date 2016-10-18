Dalit organisations condemn Pejawar Seer for his proposed fast and comment on Basavanna

Dalit and backward classes organisations have condemned Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishweshateerth Swami's proposed fast against 'Udupi Chalo' and his reported comment against twelfth century social reformer Basavanna.

Addressing mediapersons here on ,Tuesday the representatives of the organisations including Pitambarappa Bilar, Gurunath Ullikashi, Premanath Chikkatumbal, Ashok Kashenavar and Prof. S.V. Pattanashetti of Basava Kendra strongly opposed the 'swachha Udupi' campaign proposed by Hindutva activists and supported by Pejawar seer.

They said it was highly condemnable that Pejawar seer, who had been claiming that he was fighting against untouchability, had suddenly adapted blackmail technique to stop the entry of dalits into Krishna Mutt. They also said the members of Sangh Parivar, who in recent years went to the dalit habitats calling them brethren, had now revealed their true colours by talking about retaliatory action against the dalits.

They demanded that Pejawar seer and Hindutva activists drop their proposed programmes against the Dalit movement. Otherwise they would be forced to stage protest across the state.