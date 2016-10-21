Dalit leaders demand apology from JD(S) MLA

A day after K.C. Narayana Gowda, MLA for K.R. Pet Assembly constituency, allegedly manhandled an Irrigation Department official at his office, a group of Dalit leaders have demanded filing a criminal case against him.

The leaders convened a meeting, led by senior Dalit leader Bastirangappa, at K.R. Pet Town near here on Thursday and demanded an unconditional apology from the MLA, a Janata Dal (Secular) leader, for “assaulting and misbehaving” with the Dalit officer, Narayan. Later, they staged a demonstration against the MLA and spoke to presspersons.

Mr. Narayana Gowda terrorised the official with his supporters and also behaved in an “uncivilised and rowdy-like manner,” they said. Anyone will be terrified after such an incident. Hence, the police, who witnessed the incident, should file a suo-moto case against the MLA and arrest him immediately, they said.

Similar atrocities on government officials by JD(S) leaders have been reported on several occasions, they said. Therefore, the party, led by the former Prime Minister, H.D. Deve Gowda, should issue strict instructions to their leaders in the district against such acts, they demanded. Mr. Narayana Gowda had on Wednesday allegedly manhandled Mr. Narayan, an executive engineer at the Irrigation Department, Hemavati Irrigation Division, at his office in K.R. Pet Town.