Karnataka

Dalit agricultural labourer shot dead

A Dalit agricultural labourer was shot dead at Halasuru in Alur taluk on Monday night.

The police identified the deceased as Kumar (34), of Halasuru. He is survived by his wife, Prameela, and two children.

He was allegedly killed by Ashray, also a resident of the village.

Kumar’s brother, Hanumaiah, in his complaint, said that Ashray got into an argument with Kumar over a financial transaction at 11 p.m. and then shot and killed him. Kumar died on the spot.

It is said that Hanumaiah had borrowed ₹25,000 from the accused two years ago. Ashray had been arguing with Hanumaiah over this, when Kumar intervened and was shot at.

The Alur police have registered a complaint under the Section 302 of Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The accused has been arrested.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Agriculture
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 6:23:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Dalit-agricultural-labourer-shot-dead/article17090128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY