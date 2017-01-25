Dalit agricultural labourer shot dead

A Dalit agricultural labourer was shot dead at Halasuru in Alur taluk on Monday night.
The police identified the deceased as Kumar (34), of Halasuru. He is survived by his wife, Prameela, and two children.
He was allegedly killed by Ashray, also a resident of the village.
Kumar’s brother, Hanumaiah, in his complaint, said that Ashray got into an argument with Kumar over a financial transaction at 11 p.m. and then shot and killed him. Kumar died on the spot.
It is said that Hanumaiah had borrowed ₹25,000 from the accused two years ago. Ashray had been arguing with Hanumaiah over this, when Kumar intervened and was shot at.
The Alur police have registered a complaint under the Section 302 of Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The accused has been arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor