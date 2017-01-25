Dalit agricultural labourer shot dead

A Dalit agricultural labourer was shot dead at Halasuru in Alur taluk on Monday night.

The police identified the deceased as Kumar (34), of Halasuru. He is survived by his wife, Prameela, and two children.

He was allegedly killed by Ashray, also a resident of the village.

Kumar’s brother, Hanumaiah, in his complaint, said that Ashray got into an argument with Kumar over a financial transaction at 11 p.m. and then shot and killed him. Kumar died on the spot.

It is said that Hanumaiah had borrowed ₹25,000 from the accused two years ago. Ashray had been arguing with Hanumaiah over this, when Kumar intervened and was shot at.

The Alur police have registered a complaint under the Section 302 of Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The accused has been arrested.