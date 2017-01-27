DCB sleuths bust sand extraction racket

The District Crime Branch (DCB) sleuths raided a point where sand was being extracted in an illegal manner on the bank of the Bhadra, on the outskirts of Tadasa-Donabaghatta village, in Bhadravati taluk on Friday.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off from locals. On seeing the police vehicle arrive, those engaged in the extraction fled. The DCB police seized five tractors parked at the spot that were being used in transporting the sand.

Those involved in the trade used to lift the sand from the river bank and deposit it in the acacia plantation nearby. They used to then sell this sand in Davangere, Tumakuru and Bengaluru. The police also seized more than 10 tonnes of sand stored in the acacia plantation.

The Bhadravathi Rural Police station booked cases under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1965, against the owners of the vehicles seized during the raid.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the other culprits. It may be mentioned here that DCB sleuths had conducted a similar raid on another illegal sand extraction point on the bank of Heggattu rivulet near Induvalli village in Sagar taluk few days ago.