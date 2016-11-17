Currency misery continues

“I did not know that old Rs. 500 notes are not valid anymore until this morning,” said Gowribai (70), who works in a poultry farm at Shantigrama, near Hassan on Wednesday. Her employer had paid her her weekly wages in the old currency, leaving her to deal with the burden of exchanging the money. She only found out that the notes were invalid when she went to a shop to buy biscuits for her grandchildren.

When this reporter visited the village on Wednesday morning, the old woman was moving from one shop to another asking for change. Finally, she went back to her employer and managed to exchange the notes. “I get Rs. 150 per day and my employer pays us wages once a week. I had to attend a programme at my daughter’s place. When I reached the bus-stand, I was told that nobody would accept Rs. 500 notes. I requested many shops here, but none obliged,” she said. Ms. Gowribai said she had no bank account and is finding it difficult to understand the procedure of exchanging the old notes.

No money in banks

Like her, many others from rural areas have had to contend with similar worries. Farmers, who got paid after selling their crop, are forced to deposit money in banks and withdraw it later. All these years, they used to keep their cash at home and clear loans or spend the stored money when required. “I had only Rs. 3,000 in the old currency. I deposited the amount in my account and have not been able to withdraw it so far as there is no cash in the bank,” said Dyave Gowda, a farmer and agricultural labourer at Boovanahalli near Hassan. He owns three acres of land and this time, he hardly got three quintals of maize.

Savings

Hundreds of people are lining up in front of banks and ATMs, taking time out of their work schedules, to either exchange or withdraw cash, across the district.

Hanume Gowda, in his early 70s, was in a queue in front of the branch of State Bank of Mysore in Shantigrama to deposit Rs. 30,000 in his account. “My wife had saved Rs. 30,000 over the years. She had not told me about this. After she learnt that the old currency has been withdrawn, she gave me the money to deposit. Now I am standing in the queue to link my Aadhaar number to the bank account. Later, I can deposit the cash,” Hanume Gowda said.

Nanjamma, his wife, said, “I don’t have any money left with me for our daily expenses. We have to stand in a queue to withdraw a few Rs. 100 notes,” she said.