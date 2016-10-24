Crop relief delayed, officials promise probe

The district administration has launched an inquiry after receiving complaints from farmers that they were yet to receive crop loss compensation that was due in July.

A group of farmers had complained to the zilla panchayat CEO and the in-charge Deputy Commissioner, Pavan Kumar Malpati, that around 11,000 farmers in Bhalki taluk were yet to receive Rs. 3.58 crore that was released by the State government three months ago.

This was revealed he responsegiven to Right to Information acitivist S. Sangashetty. Bhalki tahsildar Manohar Swamy had issued a cheque of Rs. 3,58,31,475 to be distributed among 11,000 farmers to the branch of a private bank in Bhalki on July 18. A list naming the farmers was also sent to the bank. But as on October 22, the money had not been deposited to the farmers’ accounts.

“The three-month delay is baffling because the district administration has been claiming that all the eligible farmers have got relief,” said Mr. Sangashetty.

‘Over 60 suicides’

Vishwanath Patil Koutha, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader, said, “Over 60 farmers have committed suicide owing to crop loss in the last three years. If the government cannot figure out a way to distribute relief immediately, more farmers will die.”

He added that farmers in various villages of Bhalki have been waiting for crop loss relief for months after reading statements from district in-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre and Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari that over Rs. 230 crore has been distributed to farmers as compensation in one year. “And then we come to know that the money released by the State government has not reached the farmers,” he said.

Mr. Malpati said farmers would get the money in a few days. “We will also launch an inquiry into the whole thing,” he added. “We will see if it was a technical issue or a human error. We will also check if the tahsildar indulged in inappropriate usage or diversion. We will also look into why a private bank was involved in the transaction, as all government transactions take place through public-sector banks.”